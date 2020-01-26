The Oakwood Christian Eagles dropped to 7-12 overall on the season after two consecutive losses last week.
Grace Baptist boys 86, Oakwood 42
Last Tuesday, the visitors from Powder Springs handed the Eagles a setback. Caleb Epperson and Gavin Broadrick had 10 points each for Oakwood. Epperson pulled down seven rebounds, while Broadrick had two. Tomo Gilchrist and Andrew Phillips each added six points.
Chase Lanham added four points and six boards. David Potthast had four points and two rebounds, while Jarrett Chambers scored two points and collected four rebounds.
TCPS boys 59, Oakwood 37
On Thursday in Cleveland, Tenn., OCA trailed Tennessee Christian Prep School 12-6 after one quarter, but the hosts Hawks increased their lead to 30-14 by halftime against the short-handed Eagles and stretched out their advantage to 50-21 by the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles had just eight players available as three missed the game with illnesses.
Broadrick had 12 points for Oakwood in the loss. Epperson added 11 points, followed by Andrew Phillips with 10 and Lanham with four.
Oakwood girls 58, TCPS 43
Lily Green had 20 points as the Lady Eagles (14-3) rolled to the win. Avery Green scored 12 points, followed by Grayson Broadrick with 11 and Lexie Asher with nine.
OCA’s games at Rhea County Academy, scheduled for Friday, have been reset for Feb. 13.