The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles took two more big steps toward winning the SCAA regular season championships with a pair of victories last week.
Oakwood 5, Apostolic 3
The Eagles hosted Apostolic Christian Academy of Maryville (Tenn.) last Tuesday and got a hat trick from Caleb Epperson in the win.
Apostolic scored on a direct kick in the 10th minute to grab the early lead, but they didn’t keep it long as forward Ryan Scarbrough scored the equalizer for the Eagles just three minutes later.
After a hydration break midway through the first half due to the oppressive heat, Epperson pushed up from his defensive position to blast home a shot and give OCA a 2-1 advantage, which they would take into halftime.
The visiting Flames would knot the score at 2-2 in the first few minutes of the second half, but once again, the tie would be short-lived as freshman forward Tomo Gilchrist beat the defense to make it 3-2 OCA in the 50th minute.
The Eagles continued to apply pressure over the next few minutes and were paid off for their tenacity with a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Epperson would connect on the kick to increase Oakwood’s lead to two goals and he would complete his hat trick four minutes later to boost the lead to 5-2.
The Flames would tack on a final goal in the waning moments of the match, but that would be as close as Apostolic would get as the back line of Chase Hepinstall, Caleb Buckels, Andrew Phillips and Thomas Buckels, along with keeper Price Ray, helped preserve the victory. Ray had 15 saves on the day.
Oakwood 2, Rhea County Academy 1
On Friday, the Eagles welcomed the defending SCAA champion Warriors to Chickamauga and moved to 5-0 with a one-goal victory.
Facing the last team to beat them — the loss came in last year’s tournament championship game — the Eagles finally got on the board in the 23rd minute as Scarbrough scored from just outside the 18-yard box. However, RCA would counter just a minute later to knot the match at 1-1 and that would be the score at intermission.
The second half would see just one tally and it would come from the home team as Gilchrist took a ball from Scarbrough and found the back of the net in the 55th minute. The Oakwood defense and Ray would do the rest, keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard the rest of the way to pick up the win. Ray finished with 15 saves.
The two teams were set to clash again on Monday of this week in Fort Bluff, Tenn. Due to newspaper deadlines, results were unavailable as of press time.