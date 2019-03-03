Another girls’ school track record fell on Saturday, this time for Gordon Lee High School as junior Gracie’ O’Neal crossed the line in 12:17 to win the 3200-meter race at the Southeast Whitfield Invitational.
O’Neal also placed third in the 1600 (5:40) to help the Lady Trojans place second overall in the team standings with 90 points. Gordon Lee finished only behind Class 6A Dalton (142) in the 12-team meet. Gilmer was third with 73.5 points.
Kaylee Brown also came up big for the Navy-and-White as she won the pole vault (10-0), finished second in the high jump (5-2) and took third in the 400 (1:08.83). Madison Mayberry was runner-up in the pole vault (8-6). Kelsey Lee was third in the long jump (14-7). Asia Underwood was third in the triple jump (32-6.50) and Arilyn Lee placed third in the discus (101-5) and fourth in the shot put (29-7).
Gordon Lee’s 4x100 “A” team (55.55) placed third, while other point scorers for the Lady Trojans included Taylor Hunley in the 300 hurdles (fourth place, 53.89) and the 100 hurdles (fifth, 18.37), the 4x400 “A” team (seventh, 4:58), Abbey Dunfee in the 100 (eighth, 14.17) and Addison Sturdivant in the 100 hurdles (eighth, 19.16).
On the boys’ side, Dalton won the meet with 136 points, followed by Calhoun (107). Gordon Lee (53.5) took fifth in the 12-team meet.
Jasper Wilson won the 800 (2:08.00) and placed third in the 1600 (4:49) for the Trojans. Wiley Heming also won the high jump (6-0) and Jagger Martin was third in the pole vault (11-0) and fifth in the triple jump (37-4.5).
In the 3200, Jake Lee placed fifth (11:09). Samuel McKeehan was fifth in the discus (111-4), while the 4x00 relay team also took fifth (47.23). Gordon Lee’s 4x400 relay team tied for fifth place (3:51). Coleby Casteel was seventh in the pole vault (8-0) and Robert Napier was eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.69).