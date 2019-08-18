Two of Gordon Lee’s top runners set new cross country two-mile school records at the Battle of the Fairways meet, hosted by Creekview High School, in Canton this past Friday.
Senior Gracie O’Neal finished sixth overall in the elite girls’ division with a time of 12:50, while junior Jake Lee clocked in at 11:41. He finished 31st overall in the elite boys’ vision.
Ian Goodwin (13:35), Carter Pullen (13:52) and Carson Carpenter (14:53) all competed in the boys’ varsity division for the Trojans, while Walker Johnston ran 14:39 in the boys’ JV race.
For the Lady Trojans, Emilie Eldridge (18:45), Taylor Hunley (21:46) and Olivia Rodgers (47:06) competed in the varsity girls’ race.
Gordon Lee is among those scheduled to compete this Saturday at the Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome.