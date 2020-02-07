LOS ANGELES — Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.
A witness told the NTSB the hillside where the crash occurred was shrouded in mist when he heard the helicopter approaching. It sounded normal and he then saw the blue-and-white aircraft emerge from the fog moving forward and down. Within 2 seconds it slammed into the hillside just below him.
The Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside Los Angeles, occurred as the group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play. She and two teammates were among the nine people killed.
The deaths shook Los Angeles and the sporting world. A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.
The NTSB issued an investigative update that included factual details. Findings about a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.
MLB
Mendoza quits Mets position, has new roles with ESPNLOS ANGELES — Jessica Mendoza will no longer be on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” or work for the New York Mets front office after signing a contract extension with the network.
ESPN announced Friday that Mendoza will be an analyst on weekday games as well as making appearances on various network shows, including “SportsCenter” and “Baseball Tonight.”
Mendoza’s increased appearances on ESPN have led her to resign as a baseball operations adviser to the Mets and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. She was hired as a Mets adviser last March.
Mendoza joined ESPN as a softball analyst and college football sideline reporter in 2007. She has been an MLB analyst since 2015 and was part of the “Sunday Night Baseball” booth for four seasons. Her roles with the network and the Mets had been under discussion since the end of last season.
Van Wagenen said in a statement that the team supported Mendoza’s need to devote herself full-time to broadcasting.
College Baseball
Baylor suspends 14 players two games in hazing inquiryWACO, Texas — Baylor issued two-game suspensions to 14 baseball players Friday over an unspecified hazing incident that occurred last February.
The school said the number of suspensions required them to would be staggered over the first three weeks of the season. The Bears open at home against Nebraska on Feb. 14.
Athletic administrators became aware of the incident last May, and an investigation by Baylor’s general counsel office and Division of Student Life followed.
The school said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the hazing incident. The names of the players were not released.
Golf
Els declines to return as captain in Presidents CupPEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Ernie Els brought changes to the International team in the Presidents Cup, but said he does not think someone should be captain more than once.
Els told the golf blog “Morning Read” that he will not return as captain for the 2021 matches.
The South African spent two years trying to make his International players — from countries from everywhere outside Europe — feel more like a team. Among his biggest change was ditching the PGA Tour-branded flag and creating his own logo for the International team.
It still lost to the Americans at Royal Melbourne in December, but the International team built an early lead and had a 10-8 advantage going into singles. The Americans now have an 11-1-1 lead in the Presidents Cup, having won the last eight times.