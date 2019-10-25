Two years ago, Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve was an overgrown, swampy mess tucked away off a side street in Fort Oglethorpe.
Today, it’s a neatly groomed, inviting tribute to those who have served in the military and as first responders, as well as a peaceful place for residents and visitors to relax and reflect.
Willow trees, crepe myrtles and flower gardens grace the landscape. Engraved pavers dot the edges of the walkway going through the park. A black POW/MIA chair is situated on a white concrete slab and surrounded by a fence. Flags, benches and other features invite the public to enjoy the park with a purpose beyond recreation.
The park has been such a success that Councilwoman Paula Stinnett, who first dreamed of the idea and has headed up the effort to bring it to life, has been invited to speak at the annual Georgia Department of Urban Forestry - Georgia Tree Council conference being held Nov. 8 at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort in Stone Mountain Park. Her topic will be “Creating a Park in a Small Municipality.”
The day after Stinnett’s talk, on Nov. 9, Honor Park in Fort Oglethorpe will celebrate its dedication in high style and the public is invited to attend.
The formal ceremonies and presentations begin at 2 p.m., but refreshments and tours will begin around 12:30 p.m.
Here’s what attendees will enjoy during the formal dedication:
- The Alhambra Scottish Highlands Bagpipe players will perform.
- Ret. Rear Admiral Noah Long will be the keynote speaker.
- Father Richard Wise of St. Gerard’s Catholic Church will conduct a blessing of Honor Park.
- The Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting.
- Rolling Thunder will conduct a Killed in Action Table ceremony.
- Vietnam Veterans 203 will perform a flag ceremony.
- The Fort Oglethorpe Veteran and Citizen Council will be present.
- And finally, singer James Rogers will debut a song he wrote about Fort Oglethorpe.
Stinnett admits she’s heard Roger’s new song, but she’s keeping mum about the details. Rogers is from Fort Oglethorpe and has performed at many public events. “He’s one of the great heroes of Fort Oglethorpe,” says Stinnett, “and I am humbled and amazed at him.”
“I hope everyone comes to the dedication,” says Stinnett. “The park has been a labor of love by so many people and created for everyone. It’s come such a long way from its beginning. It’s a special place because it’s been a community effort.”
What: Dedication of Honor Park: A Tribute to Those Who Serve
When: Nov. 9, 2019, 2 p.m. Rain or shine.
Where: On Cleburn St., just off Shelby St., which is just off Forrest Rd.
More info: https://fortogov.com/honor_park/