A northeast Georgia man was arrested after driving to the area to meet what he thought was going to be a 14 year-old girl for sex.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patrick Claus Reese, 32, of 4793 Chariot Drive, Flowery Branch, initiated a sexually explicit conversation with an individual he thought was a 14-year-old child in the Rome area. He drove to Rome to meet the child and was intercepted by Floyd County police.
Reese is charged with felonies for aggravated child molestation and use of a computer to seduce or solicit a child to commit a felony.
Man charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, drugs
A man, who is also facing several drug charges, now faces much more serious felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devon Kenshawn Pullum, 28, of 42 Hawk Spring Drive, had multiple ecstasy tablets inside a $1 bill, along with a digital scale and several small square pieces of foil.
A warrant for Pullum’s arrest was issued Wednesday after he did not stop for police near Deer Run Drive and Elliot Drive. Pullum fled and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, going around other vehicles and running red lights.
He faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer in performance of their duties, reckless driving, aggressive driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Pullum is also charged with two felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana.
He remained in jail without bond Friday.
2 charged with felony marijuana possession
A Georgia State Trooper arrested two men at an intersection in Rome early Friday morning and charged both the driver and a passenger with felony possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Koby Malachi White, 19, of 126 Woods Road, was operating the vehicle that was stopped around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street. Trooper Jeremy Battle confiscated more than an ounce of pot from the vehicle and charged both White and his passenger, Sean Thomas Finch, 20, of 101 Billy Pyle Road, with felony possession of marijuana.
White was also charged with driving under the influence.
Couple caught with meth, digital scales
A man and woman face multiple felony drug charges after his arrest at a motel on the Martha Berry Boulevard, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Scott Herndon. 38, of 111B Briar Patch Lane, Calhoun, was the subject of an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine at a location in Rome earlier this month when he was observed at 1201 Martha Berry Blvd. late Thursday night.
After officers removed Herndon from the vehicle, they found another bag of meth and digital scales inside the vehicle, within reach of three small children.
Herndon is charged with two felony counts of possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, three counts of reckless conduct and an open container violation.
The owner of the vehicle, Bethany Tess Autry, 26, of 785 Berry Road, Cedartown, is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine, three counts of reckless conduct and possession of drug-related objects.
Polk resident arrested with crack cocaine
A traffic stop on U.S. 27 South near the intersection with Old Lindale Road resulted in felony drug charges against a Polk County man
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Torrey Donta Mizell, 50, of 85 Edgewood Drive, Cedartown, was stopped after an officer saw a suspicious tag on the vehicle he was driving.
During the process of trying to stop Mizell, the man is alleged to have tossed a quantity of crack cocaine into the woods.
Mizell is charged with felonies for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and an altered license plate.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Woman held without bond on meth charge
A 37-year-old Rome woman was picked up Friday on a felony meth warrant from Nov. 15.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Dawn Herndon, of 713 Oakland Ave., is being held without bond after police found meth and less than 1 ounce of marijuana during the execution of a search warrant at her home earlier this month.
K.T. McKee, staff writer