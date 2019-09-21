Motorists will have to deal with a detour along northbound I-75 at Ringgold Exit 348 during the nights of Sept. 23 and 24 to accommodate construction at the Ga. 151 overpass.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic on I-75 in Ringgold will be rerouted Monday and Tuesday night to allow crews to work on the construction of the overpass.
Motorists on northbound I-75 will be redirected off the interstate at exit 348, and will then cross over Ga. 151 and return to I-75 using the off-ramp.
Officials with GDOT say construction will only impact the northbound lanes from 10 p.m. each evening until 5 a.m. the following morning on each of the two days. During that time, construction crews will be moving beams into place for bridge over the interstate.
“Travelers in the area during construction hours should expect delays,” District Six Communications Official Joe Schulman said via press release. “Construction should be finished early Wednesday morning with the interstate re-opening to regular traffic.”
The bridge work is the latest step in GDOT’s ongoing $35 million widening project of Ga. 151, which extends two-miles from U.S. 41 to Rollins Industrial Blvd., and includes the replacement of the I-75 overpass bridge and the bridge over South Chickamauga Creek near Walgreen’s.
The project, which is under construction with C.W. Matthews, began in July 2017 and is expected to be completed by Dec. 2020.