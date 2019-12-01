The Sunday after Thanksgiving was as beautiful as our plates on Thursday -- and although temperatures are expected to dip this week there are clear skies ahead.
Some members of the Rome community were out enjoying their dogs, making new friends at the dog park on the shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park.
A few, like Tiffany Lowe and Cooper Thompson, chose to enjoy the sunny weather to get their mind off sadder situations.
"Unfortunately, our dog is missing right now," said Cooper.
His female dog, Luna, who usually comes to the park with them, just recently had puppies with their male dog, Roku. Luna went missing on Tuesday, so he and Tiffany came to the park to give the new puppies some fresh air.
"This is their first time at the park," said Tiffany, adding that she was surprised to see Roku's behavior around the puppies. "It's good that he's protective."
Luckily, the two, along with any other dog owners, can enjoy the weather for the next few days since there is no rain projected until Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
This morning, the skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees. Like Sunday, anyone who plans on spending the day outside should expect high winds, some with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night's low will be just below freezing at 31 degrees. It will be partly cloudy, but the winds will slow down to about 5 mph.
Tuesday morning might not call for a heavy jacket since the high will be near 50 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny. The night temperature on Tuesday will fall to 35 degrees and the skies will be partly cloudy.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 57 and a low of 33. Thursday's forecast calls for sun and a high of 60, dropping to 40 at night with a 30% chance of rain.