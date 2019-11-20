The 2020 GHSA / Dr. Ralph Swearngin Basketball State Championships, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, will be March 4-7 at the Macon Centreplex. All games will be streamed live on NFHS Network.
Tickets are $15 at the ticket office.
All semifinal and final games will be streamed live at NFHSNetwork.com/GHSA. Subscriptions to the network for an all-access pass is $9.95 per month per 30 days.
DVDs can also be ordered at NFHSNetwork.com.
Live statistics and play-by-play from each game will be available online at http://ghsabasketball.weebly.com/ courtesy of West Georgia Technical College.