The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 1A/2A Public School poll, picked up a big win over (Class 4A) No. 8-ranked Northwest Whitfield, 26-24 and 25-19, Thursday night at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School.
Brooklyn Hudson had eight kills for Gordon Lee. Arilyn Lee had five kills. M.K. Roberts finished with 13 assists and nine digs, while Madison Mayberry and Sally Thomison recorded six digs each.
Gordon Lee went on to defeat the Lady Warriors later in the evening by scores of 25-10 and 25-10 as Hudson and Lee had seven kills each. Roberts finished with 14 assists and Ashlyn Boyd picked up five digs.
On Saturday, the Navy-and-White went 4-3 at the Rally Tournament at the Lakepoint Complex near Cartersville, losing in the semifinals of the Gold bracket to finish third overall.
Gordon Lee defeated Ola (22-25, 25-13, 15-2), Red Bank (25-16, 25-15), Brookstone (23-25, 25-21, 15-11) and North Atlanta (25-21, 19-25, 15-12). They would lose an earlier match to North Atlanta (26-24, 25-27, 12-15), while they also dropped a match to Legacy Christian of Atlanta (17-25, 25-20, 13-15). They were eliminated in the semis by River Ridge, (25-15, 25-23), who went on defeat Legacy for the championship.
Hudson had 57 kills and 11 blocks on the day. Lee picked up 35 kills and 21 blocks. Mayberry had 89 digs. Sam Cramer was active on defense with 23 blocks on the afternoon, while Emoree Rogers, who joined the team this weekend, had 24 kills and handed out 73 assists for Gordon Lee (24-5).