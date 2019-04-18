Armuchee AMVETS Post 2011
30 Walenda Drive
Phone: 706-266-1996
Thursdays: Open 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., All Star Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Fridays: Open 1-5 p.m. Members only after 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Open 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., All Star Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Sundays: Open 1-10 p.m.
Mondays: Open to the public 1-5 p.m. Members only after 5 p.m.
Tuesday: Open 1-9 p.m.
Wednesday: Open 1-10 p.m.
Beer Barrel Sports Bar
724 Kingston Ave.
Phone: 706-234-9191
Friday: Ladies Night.
Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Wednesday: Open pool table.
Brewhouse Music and Grill
325 Broad St.
Phone: 706-204-8474
Friday: Scott Warren & The Booze Mountaineers, 9 p.m.
Saturday: Jacob Bryant, 9 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday Evening Blues, 6-9 p.m.
Dark Side of the Moon
236 Broad St.
Phone: 706-292-0099
Friday: Thunderbolt Patterson, 10 p.m.
Saturday: The Shameless Natives play Dead, 10 p.m.
Giggitys
227 Broad St.
Phone: 706-204-8173
Mondays: Bingo and dart league
Tuesdays: Golden tee tourn.
Wednesdays: Karaoke
Thursdays: Bike Night
Fridays: Live music, 8-10 p.m.
Sundays: Dart league, blind draw at 2 p.m.
Harvest Moon Café / Moon Roof
234 Broad St.
Phone: 706-292-0099
Thursdays: Russell McClanahan, Phil Helton, Frank Beacham, Luke Smith 6:30 p.m.; Thumping Thursday Trivia with Derrick, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Ashley Hill, 8:30 p.m.
Johnny’s NY Style Pizza
233 Broad St.
Phone: 706-232-6555
Wednesday: Wildcard Trivia, 7 p.m.
Riverdog Outpost
1 Broad St.
Phone: 706-512-0562
Saturday: Russell Cook & The Sweet Teeth, 8 p.m.
Rome American Legion Post 5
5 Shorter Ave.
Phone: 706-291-2247
Wednesdays: Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Let’s Play the Gong Show (any talent accepted), 7 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Dance to the music of the Bottoms Up Band, 8:30 p.m.
Rome Amvets Post 295
4972 Rockmart Rd.
Phone: 706-346-8029
Friday: Wayside Musicians and Singers Reunion, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Geno’s Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., covered dish supper, 7 p.m., drinks and snacks available.
For more information, call Ray Myers, 706-346-8029.
State Line Tavern
9455 Alabama Hwy.
Mondays: Pool tournament, 8 p.m.
Tuesdays: Tavern Tales, 8 p.m.
Wednesdays: All day free pool; pickin’ and a’grinnin’, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: Pickin’ and a Grinnin’. Bring your own box and make some music., 8 p.m.
Fridays: Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Saturdays: Karaoke, 8 p.m.
The Sports Page
1711 Dean Ave.
Phone: 706-266-4819
Fridays: Karaoke, 8 p.m. to close
Saturdays: Karaoke, 8 p.m. to close and pool tournament.
Wednesdays: Free pool all day.
VFW Post 4911
2632 U.S. 411
Fridays: Bingo, 7:30 p.m., open to the public. No membership required. Hot food available. Meeting third Monday of every month.
