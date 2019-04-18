Armuchee AMVETS Post 2011

30 Walenda Drive

Phone: 706-266-1996

Thursdays: Open 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., All Star Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Fridays: Open 1-5 p.m. Members only after 5 p.m.

Saturdays: Open 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., All Star Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Sundays: Open 1-10 p.m.

Mondays: Open to the public 1-5 p.m. Members only after 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Open 1-9 p.m.

Wednesday: Open 1-10 p.m.

Beer Barrel Sports Bar

724 Kingston Ave.

Phone: 706-234-9191

Friday: Ladies Night.

Saturday: Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Wednesday: Open pool table.

Brewhouse Music and Grill

325 Broad St.

Phone: 706-204-8474

Friday: Scott Warren & The Booze Mountaineers, 9 p.m.

Saturday: Jacob Bryant, 9 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday Evening Blues, 6-9 p.m.

Dark Side of the Moon

236 Broad St.

Phone: 706-292-0099

Friday: Thunderbolt Patterson, 10 p.m.

Saturday: The Shameless Natives play Dead, 10 p.m.

Giggitys

227 Broad St.

Phone: 706-204-8173

Mondays: Bingo and dart league

Tuesdays: Golden tee tourn.

Wednesdays: Karaoke

Thursdays: Bike Night

Fridays: Live music, 8-10 p.m.

Sundays: Dart league, blind draw at 2 p.m.

Harvest Moon Café / Moon Roof

234 Broad St.

Phone: 706-292-0099

Thursdays: Russell McClanahan, Phil Helton, Frank Beacham, Luke Smith 6:30 p.m.; Thumping Thursday Trivia with Derrick, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Ashley Hill, 8:30 p.m.

Johnny’s NY Style Pizza

233 Broad St.

Phone: 706-232-6555

Wednesday: Wildcard Trivia, 7 p.m.

Riverdog Outpost

1 Broad St.

Phone: 706-512-0562

Saturday: Russell Cook & The Sweet Teeth, 8 p.m.

Rome American Legion Post 5

5 Shorter Ave.

Phone: 706-291-2247

Wednesdays: Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Let’s Play the Gong Show (any talent accepted), 7 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Dance to the music of the Bottoms Up Band, 8:30 p.m.

Rome Amvets Post 295

4972 Rockmart Rd.

Phone: 706-346-8029

Friday: Wayside Musicians and Singers Reunion, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Geno’s Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., covered dish supper, 7 p.m., drinks and snacks available.

For more information, call Ray Myers, 706-346-8029.

State Line Tavern

9455 Alabama Hwy.

Mondays: Pool tournament, 8 p.m.

Tuesdays: Tavern Tales, 8 p.m.

Wednesdays: All day free pool; pickin’ and a’grinnin’, 8 p.m.

Thursdays: Pickin’ and a Grinnin’. Bring your own box and make some music., 8 p.m.

Fridays: Karaoke, 8 p.m.

Saturdays: Karaoke, 8 p.m.

The Sports Page

1711 Dean Ave.

Phone: 706-266-4819

Fridays: Karaoke, 8 p.m. to close

Saturdays: Karaoke, 8 p.m. to close and pool tournament.

Wednesdays: Free pool all day.

VFW Post 4911

2632 U.S. 411

Fridays: Bingo, 7:30 p.m., open to the public. No membership required. Hot food available. Meeting third Monday of every month.

To have live entertainment for your local venue listed in the Nightlife calendar, email venue and event information to RomanLife@RN-T.com by noon Tuesday.

