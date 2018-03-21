NICU uses technology, touch to help tiniest patients

One nurse is stationed before a large monitor watching vital signs. A doctor stands over a small bed, tending to a tiny patient. A volunteer sits with a small baby in her lap, rocking the child softly.
It is early in the afternoon and the lights are subdued in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where Floyd Medical Center’s tiniest patients benefit from modern technology, continuous medical care and old-fashioned cuddling.
Konda Dizon, Clinical Manager of the NICU, has been taking care of babies at Floyd for 43 years. What drives her dedication after working for nearly half a decade?
“I guess it’s that we get to see miracles every day. Some of these babies come to us so small and it’s so rewarding to see them leave. We also get very attached to the families, too,” Dizon said.
Floyd’s NICU is Level III and provides sustained life support and comprehensive care for infants born at any gestational age, birth weight and illness. Floyd does not perform surgery on its tiny patients but can transport them quickly if the need arises.
“We can take care of the sickest of the sick,” said Dr. Bridgette M. Dingle, Neonatologist. “We do not have surgical services, but we are able to transfer if the surgical need arises.”
The staff has the capability of caring for up to 23 babies at a time in the new NICU, which opened late last year after a lengthy renovation.
Everything in the unit is aimed at making the babies both comfortable and healthy, and technology plays a big role in even the beds. The babies sleep in what are called Giraffe OmniBeds, which will cradle them from the time they enter the facility until they leave.
Dingle said the beds help keep the babies at the right temperature and can even control humidity. The beds can be kept open or covered, to simulate darkness.
The babies also benefit from special, water-cooled blankets. While it might seem strange that a tiny baby needs to be cooled off, that drop in temperature can protect those who might have been born with a brain trauma.
When that occurs, the blankets can drop the body temperature several degrees. Sometimes that process takes three days as the baby’s temperature is slowly brought down and then brought back up to normal.
Ambient lighting in the unit can also be changed. “We try to change the levels of light and darkness so they can get used to the circadian cycle,” Dingle said. “That is part of enhancing their sleeping patterns and overall health.”
Generally, babies in the NICU can go home when they are able to breathe on their own, maintain their body temperature, nurse or feed from a bottle, gain weight consistently and are in stable condition. Some might only be there for a couple of days. Others might be there for three months, depending on how much care they require.
The human touch also plays a role in the healing process. Babies need to be held and sometimes mom or dad can’t make it to the hospital frequently enough to cuddle. Volunteers, who undergo rigorous background checks, sometimes help in NICU just to rock a baby.
The good news is, pretty soon mom and dad will be able to check on their little ones in the NICU, even if they can’t make it to the hospital, through a camera system that will be installed in each baby bed. Parents will be able to log in and check on how their baby is doing.