It was another year and another step forward for Heritage quarterback Nick Hanson this past season.
After becoming the Generals’ starting signal-caller at the beginning of last season, Hanson showed off his prodigious arm strength with over 2,000 yards in the air (140 of 246) to go with 19 touchdowns as the Navy-and-Red advanced to the Class 4A state playoffs.
And while he threw for nearly 300 yards less this past season (127 of 230 for 1,713 yards), Hanson made up for it with other areas of his game.
While he threw another 19 touchdown tosses this past fall, he dramatically dropped his interception total from 16 as a sophomore to just five as a junior. And after minus-24 net yards rushing on 35 carries a season before — he did find the endzone three times — Hanson ended up with 129 yards on the ground in 2019 and scored five time.
Those numbers, along with his growing leadership as a quarterback, were enough to earn Hanson this year’s Catoosa County Offensive Football Player of the Year award.
“It feels pretty good,” Hanson said. “I thought it was a good year and a fun year, probably my favorite year of high school football so far. I loved everybody that I played with this year and I can’t wait for another great season next year.”
Heritage came into the 2019 season with a big void at the receiver position. Three of the team’s top receivers from 2018 (in terms of receiving yards) graduated, along with a 1,000-yard rusher in Jeffery Curtis.
However, Hanson said he never sweated it.
“I knew we had a lot of guys that were coming up that were good athletes, who could definitely get the job done in different ways,” he explained. “We didn’t have just a few pretty good players. We had a lot of really talented players that were really dynamic that could do a lot of different things, so we just went out there and performed.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder said he was also happy to get to use his legs a little more often.
“Towards the end of the season they started letting me run the ball a little bit,” he said. “I was happy about that because I can run the ball.”
A excellent basketball and baseball player for the Generals, Hanson has already set some goals for himself and his football team next season as Heritage will be returning a solid core of starters and experienced veterans.
“One of the goals is to make it past the first round (of the playoffs),” said Hanson, who is starting to draw some interest from colleges, including Bowling Green University. “I also want to try and throw more than 2,000 yards again.”