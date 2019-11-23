The Cleveland Browns will continue their push for the playoffs this weekend.
Nick Chubb and the rest of the Browns’ offense have done just enough to get a win each of the past two weeks. If they were able to do the same on Sunday after press time, they will have won their third straight heading into the final weekend of November and the home stretch of the season.
As of this point in the year’s campaign, Nick Chubb is one of only three NFL players with 1000 rushing yards- the other two are Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook.
Chubb has rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 201 carries. Along with his 5.0 yard per carry average, Chubb so far has caught 27 passes for 166 yards on the season.
This weekend after press time, the 4-6 Browns were at home to take on the 2-8 Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins went into the game with the 31st ranked rush defense in the NFL, so Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and the rest of the Cleveland run game appeared to have a favorable match up ahead of them at press time. Additional updates on how the Browns did will be available online at Polkstandardjournal.com early this week.
The Dolphins defense was exactly what the Browns needed to stay hot in hopes for the postseason. As of now, they still have a chance at the playoffs with a upcoming December stretch starting this coming weekend in a rematch with the Steelers in Pittsburgh, followed on Dec. 8 with a showdown with Cincinnati. They face the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 15, the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 22 and finish the season on the road against the Bengals on Dec. 29.
Cleveland sits third in their division but are only two games behind the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card race. Therefore, every game from here on out should be treated as a must-win for the Browns.
Chubb will be there to do his part down the home stretch of the regular season. Check back for more on the Cleveland RB online and in coming editions of the Standard Journal.