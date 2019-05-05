When Nic Hann arrived at Coosa High School, he had a passion for making an impact on the lives of young people and helping introduce them to the sport he loved. What he couldn’t have known at the time is just how much impact the sport would have on him and the community.
A native of Cordova, Alabama, Nic pursued an associate degree in secondary education from Bevill State Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Shorter University and a Masters in Christian ministry leadership from Liberty University.
He’s been a part of Coosa’s volleyball program since its inception in 2011, first as the junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant for two seasons and then as the varsity head coach starting in 2013.
“Just figuring out the teaching side of it was crazy in and of itself, but then adding not just coaching a sport but one that was brand new,” Nic says. “We were starting from just the very basics of, ‘here’s a ball and it’s got to go over the net.’ But we were trying to teach the girls a game that I loved and help them work their way up.”
Since then, Nic has led the Lady Eagles to back-to-back Georgia High School Association state championships in the last two seasons, making them the first volleyball team from a public school in the state to win either the Class A/AA or Class AA title.
“To see it evolve each year, to what these girls are doing today, it really started with those first couple of seasons,” Nic says. “Those girls we had really laid a solid foundation. We wanted to be a program known for working hard and overcoming the odds. Each set of girls have bought into that, and we really just want to put our school on the map.”
Add to that Coosa’s five straight area titles as well as being named the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association 2017 Class AA Coach of the Year and 2018 AA/A Public Coach of the Year. Over his six seasons as the head coach, Hann has amassed a record of 222-74, surpassing 200 wins last season when Coosa went 38-10. He was also selected Coosa’s Teacher of the Year for the 2018-2019 school year.
Nic said it’s the relationships he has been able to create with his students and players that has been the best part of his time as a coach.
“That’s my favorite part, to just be involved in these kids’ lives and hopefully try to make some kind of difference in their lives or influence them to be the best person that they can be,” he says.
Nic and his wife, Marissa, have a 15-month-old son, Eli, and like to travel as much as they are able to, mostly to see national parks.