For the fourth year in a row, NHC Healthcare of Fort Oglethorpe donated money – through The Foundation for Geriatric Education, a nonprofit started by NHC founder Dr. Carl Adams – to the health occupations programs of each of Catoosa County’s three high schools based on specific requests from the schools’ health sciences teachers.
This year, NHC donated a total of $5,190 -- $1,456 more than they donated last year.
NHC director Craig Jones and Catoosa Schools Partnership Program coordinator Buffy Hemphill visited all three schools where Jones presented the NHC donations.
Jones presented Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School with $2,499 to purchase a RealCare™ Geriatric Simulator. The simulator includes a “sensitivity suit” that helps students experience age-related physical changes like limited vision, mobility and dexterity.
Heritage High School received $1,370 from NHC for a variety of supplies, including a blood-typing kit, a diabetes monitor and a lipid analyzer and thermal printer.
Jones presented Ringgold High School with a check for $1,321 for a physical therapy training stair and a metabolic syndrome model. The metabolic syndrome model includes a miniature brain, heart, liver and pancreas, miniature kidneys and arteries, and education cards that illustrate effects associated with metabolic syndrome: stroke, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, angina, myocardial infarction, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, atherosclerosis, renal arteriosclerosis and nephrosclerosis.
"We greatly appreciate the support NHC Healthcare of Fort Oglethorpe provides through their foundation” says Hemphill. “Each year NHC administrator Craig Jones reaches out to our three high schools offering assistance purchasing medical equipment and supplies. These resources are used by our healthcare sciences teachers to provide students with additional educational tools. Through our partnership with Craig and NHC Healthcare the students in Catoosa County Public Schools have opportunities to succeed in the medical field."