Bowers and Painter Field on the campus of Ridgeland High School played host to the 2019 North Georgia Youth Football League Super Bowls on Saturday.
Summerville claimed the championship in the 6U division with a 26-0 victory over the Ridgeland Athletic Youth Academy. Ty Covington of Summerville was the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Summerville also won the 7U division with a 27-6 victory over Ridgeland behind game MVP Buddy Fields.
Ridgeland would bounce back to claim the 8U title with a 31-14 win over Chickamauga. Jaxson Nichols from Ridgeland was the game MVP.
Trion picked up a 6-0 victory over Chickamauga in the 9U title game. Coleman Lee of Trion was named MVP.
Chickamauga came back to pick up a big 42-0 victory over Ridgeland in the 10U title game as Chickamauga’s Luke Teeters was later named game MVP.
And in the 12U championship game, Trion returned home with a 24-6 victory over Ridgeland. Zack Camp took home game MVP honors.
In Chattanooga, the Scenic City Youth Football League also held its championship games over the weekend. However, results were not available as of press time.