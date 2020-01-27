Work on the final two sections of the Rome bypass is still several years down the road with funding for the projects scheduled for fiscal years 2024 and 2026.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the two southeast legs -- from U.S. 27 below Georgia Highlands College around to U.S. 411 East -- will cost an estimated $172 million. Right-of-way acquisition for those two legs is expected to come in around $43.3 million.
Construction of the section from U.S. 27 to Ga. 101, approximately 3.3 miles, is now included in the funding projections for FY 2024. Right-of-way acquisition for that leg has been completed at a cost of $16.7 million. The construction budget is estimated at $90.8 million.
Funding for the 4.6-mile section from Ga. 101 to U.S. 411 East is in the budget for FY 2026. Right-of-way acquisition for the segment is still underway with a number of parcels in condemnation proceedings.
Joe Schulman, GDOT district communications officer, said he expects right-of-way purchases to be complete by the end of this year. The construction budget for that link is currently estimated at $82.65 million.
The projected cost has changed a lot since the idea was conceived.
Floyd County residents have already paid their share of the construction. In 1994, voters approved a one-year SPLOST to fund a cap on the local contribution for all four legs of the bypass.
Paul Smith was the county's state House representative who negotiated the agreement. Smith said capping the local contribution all those years ago was probably the best transportation deal he ever worked out for the community.
The exact amount of that cap was somewhere between $5 million and $6 million. Either number is a drop in the bucket compared to what the final price tag is going to be.
The two completed southwest legs from U.S. 27 around to Alabama Highway -- approximately 11 miles of work -- cost just under $100 million to build. That doesn't include the cost of right-of-way.
David Doss, a former GDOT board member and county commissioner, said he remembers when the entire southern loop -- from Alabama Highway south to U.S. 27 near Georgia Highlands and around to U.S. 411 -- was projected to cost $100 million.
He and former county commissioner Jim Givens participated in the meetings with former GDOT Commissioner Wayne Shackleford to cap the local share of the projects.
It was Jan. 31, 2005, when the Rome News-Tribune reported a schedule that called for the link from U.S. 27 to Ga. 101 to be constructed beginning in 2008. At that time, the two eastern links were the top priority. But somewhere along the line, the western sections were moved to the front of the construction schedule.
If the 2024 and 2026 construction funding dates prove accurate, Rome could have a completed bypass sometime around the end of this decade. That would be close to 40 years after initial deal to cap the local funding.
* GDOT Area Engineer Ricky Boatner reported that work on another major local highway project, the widening of Ga. 140 from Shannon to Adairsville, is now 62% complete. That project is scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2021.