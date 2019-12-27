LaFayette garbage route changes for New Year's Day
All City of LaFayette offices will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Wednesday’s LaFayette garbage route will run on Thursday, Jan. 2, along with the regular Thursday garbage route.
Fruit Tree Field Day is Jan. 24
Join Walker County Extension as it hosts a Fruit Tree Field Day on Friday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 5981 Ga. 157, Rising Fawn. Classroom sessions are from 9:30 a.m. to noon and topics are recommended varieties, site considerations, and disease and insect management. Field demonstrations will be from 1-3:30 p.m. at a local orchard and will cover proper pruning, planting, spray equipment and safety. Registration is $10 and due to Walker County Extension by Jan. 20. Refreshments will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch. The class is limited to the first 20 participants. To register call Walker Extension at 706-638-2548 or visit the Extension office at 102 E. Napier St. in LaFayette.
Corn, soybean update meeting is Feb. 3
A Northwest Georgia area corn and soybean production meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Olim Tatum Agricultural Building, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville. Bartow County Extension will host UGA specialists presenting topics including corn and soybean plant disease management, weed management, insect pest management and agronomic practices. Pesticide credits will also be offered. Pre-registration (lunch included) is due to Bartow County Extension by Jan. 30. There is no cost for the update. To register or for more information, contact Bartow Extension at 770-387-5142 or uge1015@uga.edu.