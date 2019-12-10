On Nov. 16, 2019, Mr. and Mrs. Eddie and Beverly Foster and Mr. and Mrs. William and Wilma Nelson reviewed the history of the African American community that once lived in Lytle with the Fort Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church’s Boy Scout Troop 52.
Andrew Moser is the leading scout in charge, and their Scout Master is Dr. David Bosdhardt. They planned and executed a cleaning of the abandoned Historic Lytle Cemetery on Long Hollow Road on Dec. 7, 2019. Troop 52 performed a great community service and assisted in historic preservation of an important part of African American history.
Mrs. Beverly Foster is president of the Walker County African American Historical & Alumni Association Inc. (WCAAHAA), Mr. William Nelson is vice president, and Mr. Eddie Foster serves as a board member at large.
The last African American to relocate from the Lytle community was Georgia Annia Moon-Harris. She passed to Heaven several months ago at the age of 103 or 104. She was born in a log cabin in the Lytle community. Beverly Foster visited her several times when she lived in Lytle and obtained a great deal of information concerning the African American community that once inhabited Lytle. They had a Baptist and a Methodist Church. Georgia used to play with the children of Mark Thrash as she didn’t live far from that family.
Historic Lytle Cemetery was an active burial site circa 1890 to late 1950s or early 1960s. The African Americans of Lytle were once mainly enslaved in Walker, Catoosa and Chattooga counties of Georgia and some counties of Alabama that bordered Georgia. Several were present during and immediately after the Battle of Chickamauga, working as body servants and guards for the Confederate soldiers and assisting with the clearing of the wounded and dead from the battlefield.
Also, during reconstruction, the USA Army’s African American soldiers were the workers that exhumed the Confederate and Federal soldiers’ bodies from the battlefield and developed the Chattanooga National Cemetery for the United States of America. (Confederate soldiers’ bodies were relocated elsewhere as they were not citizens nor soldiers of the USA during the American Civil War.).
The stories that were told to Mrs. Foster by Ms. Georgia Harris, Mrs. Nancy Ransom, Mr. Hayford McClain, historian Mr. E. Raymond Evans and others concerning that period of time and their ancestors are treasures to her historical collections. And she will publish those stories in their entirety at some point, especially, the stories of the funerals and Lytle Cemetery burials, the midwives and the activities of the African American churches of Lytle. According to the above persons that she interviewed, the sir-names of some of the people buried in the Lytle cemetery on Long Hollow Road are McClain, Swan, Rollins, Dewberry, Evans, Cook or Kook, Akins, Long, Covington, Moon, Brooks, Buchanan, Williams, Bryant, etc.
WCAAHAA Inc. greatly appreciates Andrew Mosser and Troop 52 and the Fort Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church for their hard work and dedication in preservation of Historic Lytle Cemetery.