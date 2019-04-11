A new traffic light is operational at the intersection of U.S. 41 and South Sanctuary Road in Catoosa County adjacent to the new Food City grocery store.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the new traffic signal became fully operational on Thursday morning, April 11.
“Once this signal is operational, be cautious until you get familiar with the changes,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at Georgia DOT. “Remember, other drivers may be surprised by the new signal, so give yourself plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you,”
Georgia DOT officials say they want to kindly remind motorists how to react if they encounter a malfunctioning traffic signal.
Motorists should proceed with caution if they are facing a flashing yellow light and yield to vehicles and pedestrians who are already in the intersection.
A flashing red light means motorists should come to a complete stop, just like at a stop sign. If power is out and the traffic signals are off, motorists are advised to treat the intersection as an all-way stop. When it is safe to do so, please call 511 to report the malfunction to GDOT.
The traffic signal is one of the many construction upgrades of the commercial development of that area that has coincided with the arrival of Food City.