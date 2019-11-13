People are starting to slow down in LaFayette now that “speed boxes” are being positioned on certain busy streets to monitor speeding motorists.
City Manager David Hamilton and City Councilman Beecher Garmany communicated to LaFayette’s Chief Police Bengie Clift that they had read about a certain type of radar detection being used in South Pittsburgh, Tn. After taking a visit to the location it was decided that the City of LaFayette could benefit from these particular speed detection devices.
Two “Speed boxes,” otherwise known as radars were purchased for $2500 each by the city from England. They are solar powered and water proof. Each speed box is equipped with a screen that displays a happy or sad face, according to the speed of the vehicle that is registered by the radar.
These speed detection devices are considered to be highly accurate and are used to gather the data of traffic history and work as a speed deterrent. It can also be used to gage traffic for events such as the Honeybee Festival or Johnny Cash Festival to see how many visitors come into the area for such events.
“This is some of smartest money we’ve ever spent,” Clift said.
The speed boxes are placed in a spot for 90 days and after statistics are compiled it is determined how many vehicles use the road in both directions and how many motorist are speeding.
So far, South Chattanooga Street has been the busiest street they have monitored as of yet with Round Pond Road by LaFayette High School as the second busiest.
“We were shocked to learn how many people use some of these roads each day,” Clift said.
LaFayette Police Chief Bengie Clift would like to invite any concerned citizens to please contact them via Facebook for any ideas on next location of the radar device for data collection and encourage safety on LaFayette roadways.