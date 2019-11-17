Mitchell Plaza -- the fountain and brick-paver installation along the side of the Rome Area History Museum -- was freshened up a bit last week with a new plaque.
The plaque makes it clear to all that the plaza is dedicated to the memory of former Rome City Commission Chairman Martin Hardin "Buddy" Mitchell, and not one of Rome's "founding five," Daniel Mitchell.
Buddy Mitchell's son David said the new plaque is another way to show that Rome has always found a way to make the past part of the present and still be focused on the future.
"Daddy always wanted to see Rome grow and expand and he was fortunate to serve with other like-minded commissioners to play a role in always putting everyone in Rome's interests, above any single group or neighborhood," David Mitchell said.
The brickwork in the street illustrates the confluence of the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers to form the Coosa, just a few blocks away. "It also embodies his hope that where waters converge civic responsibility is what will flow forward," David Mitchell said.
The importance of civic responsibility has been passed down through the Mitchell family.
David Mitchell is director of operations for the Atlanta Preservation Center and founder of the M.H. Mitchell Foundation.
Buddy Mitchell's daughter, Mary Hardin Thornton, is a Heart of the Community award recipient. She spent more than a decade as director of the Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful program and is now director of special services for for the Parks & Recreation Department.
"Daddy would wake us up every morning and say, 'It's another great day in America.' Before we left the house he told us to remember that we represented our family and Rome, Georgia, wherever we went," Mary Hardin Thornton said. "He truly embodied Rotary's motto of 'Service Above Self.'"
Even to the next generation, the importance of civic service has not been lost on Mitchell's grandchildren.
David Mitchell's son, Liam Dellinger Yoakley Mitchell, 13, was able to serve as a page during the 2019 session of the Georgia General Assembly thanks to state Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome. Thornton's son Wyatt Thornton, 16, is currently exhibiting his collection of flags at the history museum. Her youngest son, Henry Thornton, 13, is parliamentarian in the student government at St. Mary's Catholic School.