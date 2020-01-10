The Atlanta Braves are preparing to announce the new name of SunTrust Park.
SunTrust, now Truist, and the Braves will host a joint news conference Tuesday, according to a news release from both organizations.
Atlanta-based SunTrust and North-Carolina BB&T banks announced a merger early last year, and in the following months said the newly created bank would be named Truist.
Atlanta Braves fans have eagerly awaited the announcement, as the status of their home team’s SunTrust Park was immediately called into question with news of the merger in February.
Truist will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company, serving more than 10 million households in the U.S., according to a SunTrust press release.
SunTrust landed the naming rights for the Braves stadium in 2014, and signed a 25-year agreement to hold those rights. Various media have reported that the deal was for $10 million a year.