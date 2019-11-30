After graduating one of the most successful classes in LaFayette High School basketball history, things haven’t changed too much for the Ramblers in the 2019-20 season as far as wins are concerned.
Going into this new week, LaFayette has put three games in the books and the new-look Ramblers seem to be picking up right where they left off a year ago as the Orange-and-Black are currently 3-0 with three impressive victories, all on the road.
LaFayette boys 73, Cornerstone Prep 55
Facing a Cornerstone team that was 7-1 coming into the game, the Ramblers got 21 points and five assists from Junior Barber as they won their season debut at the Gordon Central Thanksgiving Tournament last Monday.
LaFayette got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Aidan Hadaway and 17 points and 12 rebounds from Decameron Porter. Asa Deal finished with seven points and 10 boards, while Jaylon Ramsey finished with seven points and seven assists.
LaFayette boys 57, Woodland 38
Back at Gordon Central just 24 hours later, the Ramblers took down the Class 5A Wildcats on Tuesday behind some dominance by LaFayette’s big men.
Deal scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hadaway had 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Porter finished with eight points. Point guard Jaylon Ramsey scored just two points, but doled out eight assists in the win.
LaFayette boys 68, Trion 56
Then on Saturday, the Ramblers showed no post-turkey effects as they opened up as much as a 20-point lead in the second half before coasting to a win over the Bulldogs in Trion.
Four players scored in double figures for the Ramblers. Deal and Hadaway led the way with 17 points each. Porter finished with 16 points and Barber picked up at 11 as LaFayette stayed perfect on the season.
LaFayette girls 82, Adairsville 46
The Lady Ramblers found themselves tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter last Monday, but erupted over the final three periods to blow past the Lady Tigers on the first night of the Gordon Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Junior LaTyah Barber flirted with a rare quadruple-double as she finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and six assists. Mykeria Johnson had 16 points in the rout. Heather Tucker and Imani Cook each had seven points and five rebounds with Cook also collecting five steals.
Marquila Howell had six points, eight rebounds and four steals. Nicky Yancy added six points and four steals as the Lady Ramblers recorded 26 steals as a team.
LaFayette girls 52, Woodland 32
Last Tuesday at Gordon Central, the Lady Rambler offense was held somewhat in check, especially in the first half. However, their defense was solid all night long as they pulled away over the final two periods take the win.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 17 and the score was knotted up at 22 apiece after a timeout with 4:20 to go in the third quarter. But coming out of the break, the Lady Ramblers ended the quarter on a 14-3 run and continued to get its offense in rhythm in the fourth as they rolled to the victory.
Johnson connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to go with six steals. Howell also had 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Barber had seven points, six rebounds and dished out four assists. LaFayette finished with 21 steals as a team.
Trion girls 47, LaFayette 44
In Saturday’s girls’ game, Johnson had 22 points and eight rebounds, but it was not enough as the Lady Ramblers dropped a three-point decision to fall to 2-1 on the season.
Barber had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Cook had 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists in addition to two points.