A special Memorial Day Service was held on May 26 at New Echota United Methodist Church.
Army National Guard Maj. Darrel Geving was the guest speaker. He shared why the fallen soldiers should never be forgotten.
Names of friends and family of the church members who were killed in service were read aloud.
They were:
- William Earnest Simpson, Army, killed in Vietnam
- Roy F. Delay Jr., killed in the South Pacific, during WWII; buried at sea
- J T Porch, Navy, killed in the Pacific in WWII
- Jerry Montgomery, Air Force, killed in Europe in WWII
- Cpl. Charles Duane Bennett, Army, killed at Quang Ngai Province, South Vietnam in 1968
- Lance Cpl. Cody Warren, Marines, killed in Iraq in 2005
- Sgt. Jimmy Johnson, Army, killed in Vietnam in 1969
- CPL Charles Jeffrey Wren, killed in Afghanistan in 2011
- Hughlon Harrison, Army, killed in Vietnam
Tara Zapp sang the song "We Will Not Forget" in memory of these soldiers.
Veteran Gary Stewart, along with Geving, were recognized at the service.