On May 4, New Echota will once again come to life with recreations of 19th-century life at the Cherokee capital.
New Echota Trades Day is set for May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1211 Ga. 225 in Calhoun. Demonstrators will provide a glimpse of what life was like back then. Historic-life demonstrations will be presented throughout the day and will include blacksmithing, tanning, stone knapping, basket making, pottery, salt making, herbalist, and more. A Cherokee historian, flutist and storyteller will also be making presentations. The event will also include a Birds of Prey demonstration presented by Winged Ambassadors.
Admission costs are a follow: $5.50 for children, $6.50 for adults over 62 and $7.00 for adults. Children age 5 get in free.
For more information on this event and other programs call 706-624-1321 or go to gastateparks.org