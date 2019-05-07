The New Echota State Historic Site will host an introduction to archery course on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The historic site, 1211 Ga. 225 North in Calhoun, has admission fees of $5.50 for children, $6.50 for adults over the age of 62, $7 for adults and children under the age of 5 get in free of charge.
A ranger will teach the basics of archery, offering the opportunity for people to see if it’s a hobby that’s right for them. The park will provide all the equipment needed to be hitting the bulls-eye in no time. Children must be over the age of 9 to participate.
For more information on this and other programs occurring at state parks call 706-624-1321, or go to gastateparks.org.