Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Areas of patchy fog. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.