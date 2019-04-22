Chantal Lewis, MD, who recently joined Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, says she knew she wanted to become a medical doctor at a very early age.
“My decision was driven by the life altering experience of looking after a loved one with a medical condition,” Lewis says. “Over the years, I have come to realize that no other profession would have allowed me to satisfy my passion to help humanity in a significant way. So far, my career has been extremely rewarding.”
Lewis is board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She completed her residency at Pennsylvania Hospital (University of Pennsylvania Health System) and her endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
Lewis says her goal is to provide every patient with quality care using a team-based approach.
“Every new patient encounter presents an opportunity to understand patient values, goals and concerns,” she says. “I take these factors into consideration when deciding on the best available treatment plan. I believe that successful outcomes are not only the result of the patient-physician collaboration, but also the professional support of other caregivers who complete the team.”
To schedule an appointment with Lewis, call Hamilton Diabetes and Endocrinology Center at 706-278-1622.