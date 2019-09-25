NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins.
Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day.
Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the news conference to accompany Irving for evaluation.
Brooklyn opens training camp Saturday.
Irving was signed in July after two seasons in Boston. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect a facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes.
Major League Baseball
Majors’ strikeout record set for 12th straight seasonMajor League Baseball set its season strikeout record for the 12th straight season.
Batters struck out 369 times Tuesday to raise the season total to 41,467. That topped the 41,207 of last season with five days to spare.
After topping hits for the first time in 2018, strikeouts are ahead again. There were 40,883 hits through Tuesday. Last year finished with 41,018 hits.
Strikeouts broke 40,000 for the first time in 2017, when there were 40,104.
Before the record run started in 2008, the mark had been 32,404 in 2001. Strikeouts totaled 29,937 in 1996 before reaching the 30,000 for the first time the following year.
College Football
Two linebackers, receiver leave Tennessee rosterKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebackers Will Ignont and Shanon Reid and wide receiver Jacquez Jones left the team.
Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed the exits of all three players Wednesday, one day after multiple reports indicated Reid and Jones had entered the transfer portal.
Ignont, a junior from Huntsville, Alabama, started two of Tennessee’s first three games and made 16 tackles but didn’t play Saturday in a 34-3 loss to No. 9 Florida.
Reid, a junior from Fort Myers, Florida, had made 11 tackles in a reserve role. Jones, a sophomore from Clearwater, Florida, had one carry for nine yards.
Five players have now left Tennessee’s team since the start of the season. Wide receiver Jordan Murphy and defensive back Terrell Bailey departed after a season-opening 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State.
NASCAR
Roush replacing Stenhouse with Buescher in 2020CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roush Fenway Racing made a surprise driver change Wednesday, saying Chris Buescher will replace veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. next season.
Stenhouse has driven the No. 17 Ford for Roush the past seven seasons and Roush held options on his contract for 2020 and 2021. But the team informed him it is parting ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion.
Stenhouse has two Cup victories for Roush, but is winless this season, didn’t make the playoffs and is 23rd in the overall standings. He won both his Xfinity titles driving for Roush before he was promoted to replace Matt Kenseth in 2013.
Buescher would not reveal his 2020 plans when asked at Las Vegas two weeks ago about his future with JTG Daugherty Racing. Buescher drove the No. 34 Ford during his Cup rookie season in 2016 and won at Pocono to make the playoffs. He’s been driving the No. 37 Chevrolet the past three seasons and is currently 20th in the Cup standings.
A delay in negotiations with JTG allowed Roush in the last week to pursue Buescher, who came from Roush’s development system.