NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets expect to wait a year before Kevin Durant plays for them.
General manager Sean Marks said Tuesday the Nets are planning this season without the injured All-Star. He added Durant will have a say in determining when he’s ready.
Durant is recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was injured while playing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, then left the Warriors to sign with the Nets in July.
At the time, the Nets left open the possibility that Durant could play this season. That’s still possible, but Marks is not banking on it.
Durant returned from an injured calf muscle he sustained in the postseason for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but lasted only 12 minutes before leaving with a more severe injury.
► The NBA fined the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 on Tuesday over a comment general manager Jon Horst made about the team’s plans to offer league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a “supermax” extension.
The league says Horst violated league rules “governing the timing of discussions regarding future player contracts and permissible commitments to players.” The Bucks cannot publicly commit to offering anyone a supermax until the summer following that player’s seventh season.
Antetokounmpo is entering his seventh season. He would be eligible to sign a record five-year extension worth nearly $250 million in July 2020, with that new deal beginning in the 2021-22 season.
NASCAR
Xfinity leader Bell promoted to Cup Series car for 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christopher Bell was promoted to NASCAR’s top series and will drive for Leavine Family Racing in 2020.
Leavine is an affiliate of Joe Gibbs Racing, which, along with Toyota, has Bell under contract. The logjam of drivers at the Cup level for Gibbs forced Bell to be farmed out to Leavine’s single-car operation.
Leavine last month released Matt DiBenedetto from the seat, clearing the way for Bell to be promoted from the Xfinity Series. The 24-year-old is considered a rising star in NASCAR and has 15 victories through 68 starts in the Xfinity Series.
Bell has won seven times this season and leads the Xfinity standings after last week’s playoffs opener.
Bell is in his second full season in the Xfinity Series. He previously won seven races in the Truck Series and the 2017 championship.
Soccer
FIFA chief lambasts Italian soccer for ‘hiding’ racism
ROME — FIFA president Gianni Infantino lambasted Italian soccer authorities for “hiding the truth” about racism in a scathing assessment Tuesday following a complete lack of punishment after three cases of discriminatory chants during the four opening rounds of Serie A.
Three black players — Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique — have been targeted by racist chants but no sanctions have been handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.
Infantino suggested identifying fans responsible of racism and throwing them in jail, calling on the Italian federation to work with its clubs and local police.
Likewise, the Italian government’s new sports minister vowed to eliminate racism “with more severe and efficient sanctions.”
Atalanta’s 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Dalbert.