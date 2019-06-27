Present-day America is a nation in search for its soul. Having lost it, we appear to looking for it in all the wrong places. There has never been a more diverse proposal of answers to bubble to the surface than today. The amazing thing is most of them are offered by elected officials. The cause for concern is there are people who elected them who believe as they. Long held values and virtues are gone and a generation is emerging that never knew them.
We deceive ourselves to believe we can stay on our present course and survive. Think of the great empires to have spanned the ages. We know of but a few: the Kahn, Mamaluke, Nabatean, Egyptian, Persian, Roman, Greek and, more recently, the Soviet Union. They have all been blown away like dust off scales. The pallbearers who carried away the corpse of these nations await the nation that denies and defies God. Man is powerful — God is all powerful.
God? There is where we must look. Most of the moral roots and even the political basis of our culture have their origins with Him. By removing Him from the marketplace of values, His values have been taken away also. That is what has weakened the fibers of our national fabric.
A well-known mural on the wall of Rockefeller Center in New York City depicts humanity looking toward Christ. This inscription accompanies the mural: “Man’s ultimate destiny depends not on whether he can learn new lessons or make new discoveries and conquests, but on his acceptance of the lessons taught him close upon two thousand years ago.”
The answer to our national crisis is to be seen in plain sight in the plethora of plaques, markers and vital documents of our origin. Generations of our predecessors have embraced and fought for their survival.
Science historian Dr. Fredrick B. Burnham said the community of science was more prepared to consider the idea that God created the universe is “a more respectable hypothesis today than at any time in the last hundred years.” A step in the right direction is to return to the hypothesis of God in creation. Then the doorway to His values would be reopened.
Biologist and philosopher of science Dr. Paul Nelson, editor of Origins and Design, a scholarly journal dedicated to the study of intelligent design, said there was an intelligent cause, rather than blind nature force that created life.
George Smoot, University of California at Berkeley astronomer and project leader for the COBE satellite, declared, “What we have found is evidence for the birth of the universe ... It’s like looking at God.” The reference was to new scientific data regarding origins.
Perhaps Dr. Robert Jastrow, founder of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, said it best: “For the scientist who has lived by faith in the power of reason, the story ends like a bad dream. He has scaled the mountains of ignorance, he is about to conquer the highest peak; as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries.” It is another way of saying the answer to our dilemma has been there all along. An arousal of more pulpits is imperative if our land is to be called to repentance and renewal.