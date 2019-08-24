The first murder was one generation from Adam, when Cain killed Abel. There was no gun involved and no president to blame. It was an ugly, very ugly, side of human nature showing.
The employment of that part of human nature enables the entertainment industry to prosper. If there were a prohibition of gun violence in the media, that would be a good use of gun control. Exposure of minds, young or old, cultivates a tolerance for it. If more emphasis were put on conflict resolution and problem solving instead of violence, there might be less gun-related violence.
One of the most controversial rights assured us is “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.” The heartbreak of our nation is the grievous abuse of that right.
The Center for Health Progress reports that 39,799 people died in 2017 from gunshots and there were 85,000 gun-related injuries. It is seldom reported that nearly 60% of gun related deaths are suicides. It is the No. 1 means of premature death in America. Is the right worth the misuse? The violent death of every individual as well as the mass shootings is to be regretted.
The mass shootings get headlines for days afterward. Meanwhile, the leading case of gun-related deaths, suicides, goes unnoticed. Out of the heart comes the issues of life. If the effect of gun use is to be addressed, the effect must be addressed.
What in our culture leads to disparity and self-destruction? Some issues are materialism, leading some to feel they can’t handle their economic condition.
Often, health issues lead to depression. Social standards and personality conflicts cause some to give up. A sense of failure leads to disheartenment.
The dreaded diseases such a cancer, heart problems and sexually related diseases appropriately get much news and public attention. Meanwhile, the No. 1 issue is seldom noted and rarely given community support.
Little is said of the occasions where citizens use guns in self-defense. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data in 2018 showing firearms are used defensively about one million times annually in the U.S. This did not always involve the firing of the weapon. Often just showing it is enough defense to avoid conflict.
The original purpose in the right to bear arms was self-defense against bad guys. At the time, the primary bad guys were the British.
Have you noted a pattern? Any device used in taking a life is a deadly weapon. If all guns were confiscated, there would still be homicides. The issue is a heart problem resulting for the violation of an ancient restriction: “Thou shall not murder.” It was cast in stone in a place called Mount Sinai. Take God out of culture, as we continue to do, and His law goes with Him.
Make the violent taking of an infant’s life by abortion and the impression that taking a life at any stage is alright. It helps further develop a culture of violence.
Back to the effect that has caused such a culture, the heart. A vibrant personal life results in a composed, fulfilled life with the ability to cope with the issues of life. A house of worship is a place to begin cultivating such a life. Sure, there are a lot of improper things that occur in the community of faith.
Just remember Noah could not have stood the stench in the ark if it were not for the storm outside the ark.