Blood Assurance is reaching out to residents of Northwest Georgia with an urgent call for several specific blood types.
“Critical need like this can’t last” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance in a press release. “We are still supplying our hospitals for now, but this kind of shortage can lead to canceled surgeries and other problems. Local patients count on blood donors and right now they just aren’t coming in.”
Blood supplies always experiences fewer donors in the summer months and this year is no different.
“Summer always means less blood donors and higher usage at our hospitals,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer at Blood Assurance in the press release. “We try to be as prepared as possible for any trauma that may occur and our current supply of some types would not be enough if a major trauma were to come in. We are asking all community members to please take thirty minutes of time to donate blood and save three lives.”
To be a donor one must must be at least 18 years old (16 and 17 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors should take in plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeinated drinks — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
The Rome donor center is located in the Midtown Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horseleg Creek Road. To make an appointment visit www.bloodassurance.org, or call 800-962-0628.
Oglethorpe donates to GNTC
Oglethorpe Power has contributed a used vehicle lift to the Automotive Technician Program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The lift will assist students working toward their Automotive Service Excellence Certificate improved access to work underneath vehicles.
“The lift donated by Oglethorpe Power, which is valued at more than our program budget, replaced our aging equipment and comes with advanced capabilities that will allow our students to work underneath the newer and heavier vehicle models that are manufactured today,” said Pete Lute, instructor for the Automotive Technician Program in a press release from the college. “We are grateful for the corporate stewardship of Oglethorpe Power and their investment in our students’ future.”
Oglethorpe Power operates Rocky Mountain Pumped-storage Hydroelectric Plant, a power generating facility capable of producing 1,095 megawatts of electricity.
“As an active corporate citizen of Floyd County, we believe in the importance of partnering with the communities where our power plants operate,” said Diane McClearen, community relations director for Oglethorpe Power. “We are pleased that our automotive lift is being re-purposed in a meaningful way, supporting the next generation workforce of Floyd County.”
FirstBank Mortgage doles out local scholarships
FirstBank Mortgage has awarded $1,000 scholarships to a trio of families in the Rome area as part of its Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship program.
FirstBank bankers Ken Pence and Thomas Reese awarded the scholarships to families who closed a mortgage loan with the company in 2018. The bankers drew one name from every 50 loans that were closed during the calendar year.
The 2018 Rome winners are Bridget Doyle, Sarah Satelo and Rebecca Theakston
“One of our priorities at FirstBank Mortgage is building a strong community and encouraging and supporting future leaders in Rome,” said Wib Evans, president of FirstBank Ventures in a press release. “The Next Generation Mortgage Scholarship helps provide financial support to the families of students pursuing a vital next step in their education.”