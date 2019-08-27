Several pieces of lawn equipment were recently stolen from a residential garage on Creeks Jewel Drive in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred during the night of Aug. 13, or the early morning hours of Aug. 14 on Creeks Jewel Drive.
Deputies were dispatched to the home just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, at which time the victim explained that several items went missing from within the garage.
The victim stated that a family member left the home around 10:30 p.m. and could have possibly left the garage door open, reports show.
The victim added that a garage door opener belonging to one of the family vehicles went missing recently.
A lawnmower, weed eater, hedge clippers, a stereo, and a fan were among the items stolen during the incident.
Overall, the victim valued the missing property at approximately $790.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Captain Chris Lyons with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.