Close to $4,000 worth of clothing and high-end purses was recently stolen from an SUV on Edsel Drive in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on March 12 and 9:30 a.m. on March 13.
The victim told police she loaded her vehicle with several belongings in order to take them to a resale, and realized the next morning that the majority of said property had been taken from her Mercury Mariner.
The victim believes she locked the vehicle up for the night, but deputies were unable to find any signs of forced entry into the vehicle.
Five designer purses, 22 pairs of shoes, assorted clothing, and several articles of miscellaneous jewelry were taken from the vehicle during the incident.
The victim said there’s usually a lot of foot traffic in the neighborhood, but neighbors didn’t report seeing anyone around the vehicle during the night, reports show.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.