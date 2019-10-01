Nearly $5,000 worth of guns, electronics, and other property was recently stolen during the burglary of a Rossville residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department, the burglary occurred sometime between Sept. 7 and 13 in the 300 block of North Avenue in Rossville.
Deputies were called to the residence just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, at which time the victim stated he arrived at the residence to find that it had been ransacked with several items missing.
The victim suggested that a sliding glass door might have been the entry point for the burglar(s).
Three TVs, two rifles, 10 CB radios, a John Deere riding lawnmower, three musical instruments, and other miscellaneous items were stolen during the incident, reports show.
The victim estimated the total value of the missing property to be approximately $4,930.
After discovering the burglary, one of the victims told Deputy Katherine Moody that a suspicious woman had arrived at the property two different times withing a span of about five minutes.
First, the woman allegedly was backing into the driveway, but drove off when the victim approached the vehicle. Approximately five minutes after that, to woman pulled back into the driveway claiming she got lost while one her way to pick up her children, reports show.