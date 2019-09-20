Music, food, games, hay rides, pony rides, sack races, an obstacle course, inflatables, face painting, pumpkin decorating, a costume parade and to wrap it all up – an outdoor movie after dark.
You can’t wait to tell your kids and grandkids, can you? Can’t wait to go yourself?
Mark your calendar for Oct. 5. That’s when the Catoosa County Parks and Recreation Fall Festival is.
This is the second annual CCPR fall festival, says recreation assistant Chelsea Hoge. “Last year was great. This year is going to be just as much fun.”
Did we mention there’s going to be a lot of free candy for the kids? And they’ll be having so much fun you won’t be able tear yourself away from their laughter to check your phone? And admission is free? And so are most of the activities?
If you haven’t marked your calendar yet, you may be a Fall Scrooge, but even Scrooge had a change of heart.
Here’s what you need to know.
What: CCPR Fall Festival
When: Oct. 5, 2019, 4 p.m.-around 10 p.m.
Where: NWGA Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, next to the Colonnade
Admission: Free
Live Music: Tyson Leamon, country/rock, upbeat and family-friendly
Entertainment: Heritage Dance Team
Food: Chick-fil-A, BBQ, kettle corn, lemonade, tropical ice, and more
Movie: “Ghostbusters,” starts around 8 p.m.
Activities: Inflatables, obstacle course, games, hay rides, pony rides, sack races, pumpkin decorating (500 pumpkins available), donut-eating contest, costume parade for kids and more
Trick-or-treating: Vendors will be giving away candy to children
Vendors: Homemade foods, jewelry, wood toys, textile crafts, animal groups, fitness, doctors, education, books, local businesses, non-profits, fire department, government and more
Main Sponsors: Team King Realtors, SERVPRO, pcm (Partners for Christian Media), True Life Chiropractic, Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce, Happy Hemp Farmacy, Promise Pediatrics, Lionhearts Fitness
Come one, come all! Learn more at http://www.catoosarec.com/ or call 706-891-4199