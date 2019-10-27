University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore transfer Kallie Searcy joined the Mocs over the summer and will be able to contribute immediate as the NCAA has approved her waiver to play this season.
“We are thrilled that Kallie decided to join us this season,” Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows said. “Her immediate eligibility gives us depth in the low post and we are excited to see how she will contribute on the court this year.”
Searcy comes to Chattanooga from Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-3 forward played in 14 games for the Hilltoppers and averaged 1.4 points per game. She had a season-best six points against Florida Atlantic and had four rebounds in 10 minutes against Bellarmine.
Prior to college, Searcy helped lead Brentwood Academy to two state titles in three seasons and a state runner-up finish in 2017. Over two seasons, the Eagles went 52-12 where she averaged 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Searcy received strong grades from All Star Girls Report (91) and College Girls Basketball Report (18).
The Mocs were slated to host Lee University in an exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in a preview for the fans and open the season on the road at Belmont on Nov. 6. The home opener will be the first of a doubleheader with the men’s team on Nov. 9. The women will host Hampton followed by the men’s game against Tennessee State.
