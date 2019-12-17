NEW YORK — Former NBA commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA said both the league and Stern’s family appreciated the outpouring of support.
The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.
► A Utah Jazz fan is suing for $100 million after being banned for life from the team’s arena over what were called racial taunts directed at point guard Russell Westbrook during a game.
Shane Keisel said there was nothing racial about his heckling during the game in March and that the high-profile incident has cost him his job and exposed him to online threats, according to the suit filed Monday in a state court in Utah.
The Jazz, however, said the team investigated the episode that ignited a national conversation about race and fan behavior and stands by the decision to bar him from the arena. The organization will “vigorously defend” itself from the lawsuit, said Frank Zang, senior vice president of communications for the Jazz parent company, Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment.
College Football
Fans at Holiday Bowl to do ‘Iowa Wave’ for sick childrenSAN DIEGO — Fans at the Holiday Bowl between No. 19 Iowa and No. 22 Southern California will be asked to do the “Iowa Wave” directed at patients in a children’s hospital in Iowa City as well as representatives from two children’s hospitals in Southern California who will be at the game on Dec. 27.
The wave will replicate what has become a game-day salute at Hawkeyes home games to patients and family members at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The salute started on Sept. 2, 2017, when more than 70,000 fans stood at the end of the first quarter and waved to patients and families in the children’s hospital, which rises above Kinnick Stadium. The patients and families waved back. Ever since, players and coaches from both teams, game officials, and others working the games also join in the wave.
At the end of the first quarter at the Holiday Bowl, everyone in the stadium will be encouraged to stand and wave toward the east end video board that will feature the children and families at the Iowa City hospital. Sitting below the video board will be representatives from Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego and individuals from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
FS1 plans to cover the event during the game broadcast so the children in Iowa City will see it.
NASCAR
Deegan, 18, jumps to Ford to fast-track racing careerCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hailie Deegan, a rising 18-year-old star in motorsports, was named a development driver with Ford Performance on Tuesday in a deal that could fast-track her progression into a NASCAR national series.
Deegan spent the last two years as part of Toyota’s crowded development field before the switch. The partnership with Ford will give her numerous opportunities to race this season, including the full ARCA schedule as well select sports car events in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
Deegan in ARCA will race for DGR-Crosley, which last week became a Ford Performance team. She will drive a Mustang GT4 with Multimatic Motorsports in IMSA.
Deegan made NASCAR history in 2018 when she became the first female driver to win a race in what was then called the K&N Pro Series West. The California native has three wins in that series, now known as ARCA Menards Series West, in two full seasons and she finished third in this year’s standings.
Deegan this year also made six ARCA starts, with a best finish of fifth at Lucas Oil Raceway.