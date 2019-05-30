To expand their focus on the arts, Naomi Elementary staff and teachers have spent the last year creating a media center that now includes more than just books. With four art stations that the students can choose from, the media center has become a place to explore many different kinds of media.
In the “art of color” center, students can explore and research different artists - the culture they lived in, the medium they used, the strategies they incorporated - and then create artwork based on what they have learned.
This center helps the students feel like they can be artists too. To help accomplish this, the students are also treated to lessons from artists they see everyday. “The head custodian, artist Logan Cobb, came and taught the students pencil drawing and sketching” noted Principal Autumn Hentz.
Next, the school created the “art of movement” center. “This is the center that the kids are most excited about” Hentz said. “It brings out the playfulness and imagination that technology takes away.”
Focusing on the performing arts, the center gives students a chance to create plays based on what they have read in class. It is also a space for them to research singers, dancers, and actors and incorporate that information into what they perform. With a small stage and a puppets, the students can choose to put on a play even if they don’t want to perform.
The “art of design” center brings together creativity and STEM skills. “The first project we did here was local” recalled Hentz. “We wanted the students to see that it is here in our community.” They looked at the Tennessee Aquarium and why it has the triangle roof. Once the students discovered the reason, they were able to build a model of the roof or create their own model building out of materials available in the center. This center shows the students that art can be used for a purpose.
To expose the students to music, the “art of sound” center allows them to get a research and play different instruments and ways to use sound as art. “We noticed that we don’t have a good representation in middle school and high school band, so we hope this center will help with that,” said Hentz.
The media center also has a green room that the students and staff can use to make videos. “You are integrating all kinds of art when you use the green screen - public speaking, using sound effects,” noted Hentz. “The kindergarten class has even used it - we are exposing them early.”
Naomi Elementary teachers and staff hope that all of this exposure to the arts will create a better learning environment for the students. “We are all firm believers that this is going to make a positive change for the students,” Hentz said. “You know it’s a good thing when they trade in reward points to spend time in the media center.”