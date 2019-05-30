“More than anything else, we have these arts things going on” said Naomi Elementary school principal Autumn Hentz regarding the school name change brought before the parents at the end of the 2018-19 school year. “We’re good at the arts, we want to be an art school.”
And the school community agreed. With 82 percent of votes in favor of a name change, the school now has to decide how to proceed.
The idea to change the name of the school has been on the minds of the staff since 2016. “Mr. Raines challenged the schools in the county to evaluate ourselves as schools and ask ourselves what we are good at,” said Hentz. For Naomi, the teachers and staff decided that was the arts.
Naomi had already incorporated arts into the curriculum through art club, chorus, drama club, a storytelling team, and a dance team. “We also have really talented staff in the arts - singers, public speakers, graphic designers,” Hentz said, noting that even the head custodian is an artist. “When we started brainstorming what we were good at, it was glaring which way we should go.”
From there, the staff created a five-year plan to integrate more arts into the curriculum. By studying the work of other arts focused schools, Naomi teachers and staff decided how they want that to look for their school. “It’s a plan that the staff came up with,” explained Hentz. “We have everybody’s buy in to the vision and direction.
The first step was to integrate arts into the social studies and science classes. That worked so well that teachers wanted to add arts into the other classes. “We had upper grade teachers that wanted to integrate the arts in math, and I said absolutely” recalled Hentz. “We did more this year than we expected.”
Another part of the plan the school put into place this year, although it was actually scheduled for next year, was to create an arts focused media center. Throughout the year, the staff worked to open four different arts stations, focusing on artist study, performing arts, the art of design, and music. All of the stations require using reading and research skills as well. “We didn’t feel like we were teaching them to read to gain information” noted Hentz. “The art centers use reading for learning and allow the students to do something with the information.”
Next steps in the five-year plan include creating an outside space where the students can play with art. Hentz described it as an “art focused playground where kids can manipulate and interact with art.” The school will also put sculptures and artwork up around the school grounds to reflect the creativity that is going on inside the school.
With all of these changes, Naomi Elementary has caught the eye of the Georgia Department of Education. In the fall, department of education staff that work with the fine arts and with Title IV - which supports innovative teaching strategies - will be visiting the school to see how the arts can be incorporated into other schools in the state. “It’s something that the state has wanted to do” said Hentz, “but it just hasn’t taken off.”
With the help of Naomi Elementary, the Georgia Department of Education hopes to create an arts badge for schools similar to the STEM badge that schools can earn, noted Hentz. “They want us to help determine the process schools need to go through for earning the arts badge.”
That is why the name change, which was planned for 2022, became a reality much sooner. “Our school really needs to reflect what we are doing in the arts since we are working on it so closely with the state,” Hentz stated.
While some in the community weren’t happy with the proposal to change the school’s name, others have been very supportive. “People spoke up and said that they were proud that their childhood school was doing this,” noted Hentz. For those who weren’t so sure about the change, she continued, “we aren’t taking Naomi away at all. Naomi means pleasant, and our school is a pleasant place to be.” The name will just expand to include the school’s arts focus.
The name is not the only thing that is changing at Naomi. “I think our teachers are doing a much better job integrating arts into the classroom,” noted Hentz. “They are developing learning skills and strategies to get kids to make connections between the art that they are doing and what they have just learned.”
There is also a new culture in the school. “We are extremely unified here,” Hentz emphasized. “The staff has a shared vision that we are all excited about and that as a direct impact on the environment of the school. The kids are happy, and when the kids are happy, they are able to learn better.”
According to student Braylen Cargal, the kids are happy. “If I didn’t have art at Naomi, I’d kind of be sad about it,” he said. “Art helps me with motivation. We use art to help us achieve our goals.”
Teachers are using the arts to achieve their goals too. “They are excited that they can add in something that supports the school vision and isn’t difficult,” Hentz said. “The kids eat it up.”
As for what the school name will be, the staff have not yet decided. “I will be working with Superintendent Raines on our next steps, and we would love to find some community members/business partners to help us fund a new LED school sign that reflects our new name,” noted Hentz. The school plans to honor the sponsors of the new sign at the unveiling in the fall.