The former Nancy Simpson Arrington, of Rome, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, after a lengthy illness. She was born September 9, 1924 in Rome, Georgia, daughter of Albert Beda Arrington and Eva Simpson Arrington. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard H. Bryan, on February 8, 1986; and her brother, Albert B. Arrington, on March 23, 1981. She graduated from Cooper Hall in 1941 and attended Shorter College. She and Richard were married on February 12, 1949. She was ultimately employed by the Georgia Power Company for 42 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Rome, Xavier Chapter, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Coosa Country Club.
Nancy is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Arrington; nephews, Tom Arrington (Helen), George Arrington, and Pat Arrington (Liz); nieces, Mary Newman (Tom) and Sally Gibbs (Jim); cousin, Meg Alexander (Mike), and other cousins and all their children.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers for all their kind and loving care: Mandi Spear, Katie Duncan, Lois Burdette, Raynell Davis, Georgia Brown, and Sandra Lemaster.
A memorial service will be heldSaturday, May 12, 2018, at 4:00 p.m.at the First Presbyterian Church, Rome, with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick officiating followed by a reception at the Coosa Country Club. Preceding that service will be a private burial at11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 101 East Third Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30161, or to Heyman Hospice Care, 420 East Second Avenue, Rome, Georgia 30161.
