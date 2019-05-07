My mama was a Yankee and proud of it. I’m proud I’m half Yankee because my mother was one of the strongest women I’ve ever known. She was Irish Catholic with flaming red hair and green eyes that sometimes looked blue with what she was wearing and sometimes spit fire when she got mad.
Mom stood up for her kids no matter what. She would not tolerate anyone being unkind or unfair to her children. One time I had a teacher who tended to make fun of me because I had a full cast on my leg and got around in a wheelchair for almost a year. Maybe it was in fun, but when you’re 15 years old, you’re pretty self-conscious about all kinds of things. I hated that cast and the wheelchair because I had been a pretty active kid.
Here’s the thing, and I should have known better. Coming home one day as I rode in the car, Mom noticed tears rolling down my face. I wasn’t much of a crier, but I’d had enough teasing about my clumsiness and awkwardness. When she heard why I was in tears, she stopped the car in the middle of the road and did a U turn right there and headed back to the school.
She told me to wait in the car until she got back. I was begging her to not see the teacher. She was ticked off and would not tolerate his lack of empathy for me. I don’t know what she said to him, but he was so nice to me the rest of the year that I almost thought it was funny each day when I came into his class. He’d ask me if I was comfortable, if I needed anything. That sort of thing. I thought about telling him that ice cream would really make me feel better, but I thought maybe, I shouldn’t do that.
She wasn’t much on fishing, but to appease my dad, the love of her life, she would bait a hook with slimy red wigglers and cast her line. We were at Douglas Lake in East Tennessee one time when her line kind of sank and took off. By the time she wrestled her fish in, it turned out to be 13 pound wide-mouthed bass. She was calling to daddy and he came to help her out. She told him she didn’t need help. Gosh, that was a big ole fish! Daddy laughed, cleaned it, and Mom cooked it that night. I remember how good it was.
My mother in law was a “steel magnolia” having grown up in South Alabama with four sisters and three brothers. Her mother, Mama Hatcher, always had an elegant stance and looked to be quite a classic Southern woman. My mother in law always kept her shoulders squared (she would say to square your shoulders) and her back straight unless she was hoeing in the garden.
She did love a good garden and when the weather warmed, she would get her perfect garden spot ready. She’d get it plowed and tilled until the soil was a fine as sand. She’d fertilize, and sift it some more before she dropped her first seed or set out her tomato and peppers plants. She was particular where things were planted and liked to do things herself. She could tell when people didn’t know anything about gardening and would be there to help. She try to tell them in the nicest way to “please go back in the house and let me work.” They did.
One time I came down to see what was happening and all I could see was her hoe moving up in the air in her hands and coming back down really quickly. She was heading up a row and was going after something that was in her pea patch. It was a ground hog and she was bent on taking it out. And by golly, she did. She whacked it so hard, it didn’t move again. I was pretty worried about her…not the ground hog. It was beyond worry…but Mother. Her face was red and covered in sweat although she always said that Southern women glistened.
She was okay, though and tickled that she got the varmint that tried to eat everything in sight. Mother was a strong woman. She loved her family first and her garden second.
I’m a very fortunate woman to have known the love of these two “mothers.” They were wonderful role models for me. Both were strong and stuck to their conviction. Both didn’t take a lot of nonsense, but both loved to laugh and as they got older, loved to give out words of wisdom.
Happy Mother’s Day to my two mothers. I loved them so.