“My heart attack symptoms started with what I thought was just chest congestion,” says Randy Boyd. “I didn’t have the classic symptoms I usually think of as accompanying a heart attack, like shortness of breath or numbness in my arm.”
However, as the day progressed, it became difficult for Boyd to breathe. That’s when he and his wife decided to come to Hamilton Medical Center’s Emergency Department.
In Hamilton’s Accredited Chest Pain Center, Abbas Agha, MD, of Hamilton Physician Group-Cardiology ran several tests and performed a heart catheterization. He found a significant blockage in Boyd’s main artery and immediately inserted a stent.
Afterwards, as part of Boyd’s recovery, Dr. Stephen Rohn, of Hamilton Physician Group-Cardiology, suggested that Boyd enroll in cardiac rehabilitation. Hamilton Medical Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is a 12-week medically supervised program for recovering cardiac patients. Hamilton’s cardiac team consists of physicians, a registered nurse, exercise
physiologists, and a registered dietitian who work together to offer monitored exercises, educational sessions, and dietary consultations.
“Now I work out five days a week and I’m feeling great,” says Boyd.