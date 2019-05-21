I don’t remember not knowing how to read. My sister taught me how to spell words like “hibernation," “electricity" and “kangaroo” when I was 4. She also taught me words in books. My mom and dad did, too.
Oh, I had the “Dick and Jane” books, but after a day of “See Jane Run,” “See Dick Jump,” I got a wee bit bored. I desperately wanted to read a story that had sentences with more than three words. The thing is, I also had to learn those words. It came easy for me. And if I didn’t know a word, I just sounded it out like Mama taught me.
Once I got the secret to knowing how to read ... sound out words and such, I was on my way to reading hard back books from the library and buying books from the “Weekly Reader” book sales. Talk about being in a newbie reader’s paradise. I mean, I was lost in all those words and places.
The first book I read that became a favorite was “Starship on Saddle Mountain.” It was about a boy and a girl who were kidnapped by aliens, but treated very kindly. I so loved that book, and would secretly wish I could be kidnapped by aliens. My sister once said that she thought I had been kidnapped by aliens, but they quickly brought me back. I don’t think my sister treated me kindly … at all.
I fell in love with science fiction books and have always liked that genre, “Forbidden Planet” was another great sci-fi book. I read it years ago and remember the end when those who had been shipwrecked on a planet with huge insects climbed out of the jungle or overgrowth and saw tiny bugs that were gargantuan at the bottom of a ravine. I can’t remember a lot of it, but the ending was fantastic.
As a young girl and later my early teen-aged years, I read “The Bobbsey Twins” and graduated into “Trixie Belden” mysteries. I never cared for Nancy Drew books and mysteries kind of gave way to teen romances. Then, I met Scarlett O’Hara of “Gone with the Wind” fame.
I was 15 when that big, thick, juicy book fell into my hands. I got it on a Friday and finished it that Sunday. Did I sleep much? No. My parents did not say one word to me. It was the weekend and they both knew how I was when I got a hold of a good book.
I so loved that book. It was like I lived Scarlett’s story. I always thought Ashley was such a wimp. Give me Rhett any day. Now as an adult who has lived quite a few years, my thoughts on “Gone with the Wind” are not so complimentary. I don’t love it anymore because, quite frankly, it glorified slavery and the Civil War.
I know people who love it to this day and that’s okay, too. The book that probably changed my thoughts on slavery was “Roots” by Alex Haley. To this day, it is still one of my favorite books of all time. It was both heart-warming and horrific. I never knew until I read that book that black people were thought as being sub-human. I was so angry at some of the happenings in “Roots” and this was basically a true story. Families were ripped apart, never to see their loved ones or homeland again. Can you imagine?
Then I discovered Stephen King. I read “Carrie” and that was great, but the book that lives in my heart and is my favorite of all time is “The Stand.” I have read that big, thick, juicy book at least 15 times. I love how King takes seemingly normal, average, everyday people and puts them into extraordinary situations that are life-changing. If you’ve never heard of “Captain Tripps," The Walkin’ Dude," Boulder, Colorado’s importance or Las Vegas, Nevada’s importance and how the hand of God is part of it all, you must read this book. I love the “good vs evil” theme. It’s not necessarily religious as much as it has to do with theologies.
You can probably guess that I love thick, juicy books. My daughter gave me “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon back in 1992. Since then I have read all 8 of her novels. Other than the first one, they are all over 1,000 pages of wonderful words. I know all about the history of Scotland now.
So thanks, big sister for opening my world when you taught me to read. Heck, I didn’t even mention Steinbeck, Michener, Grisham, Crichton, Tolkien, Moning, Twain … Because of books, I’ve traveled to the stars and back in time. What a great adventure my life has been.