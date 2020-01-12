Multiple power tools were recently stolen from the garage of a Catoosa County home on Bookout Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred Dec. 21 in the 200 block of Bookout Road off Boynton Drive.
Deputies responded to a security alarm call at the property around 5 a.m. and discovered several doors open, reports show.
The victim said that when he arrived at the home around 9 a.m., he realized multiple tools were missing from the garage.
The victim told police he believes the offender entered through an unlocked side door of the garage, reports show.
A Ryobi brand folding table saw, an 18-gauge nail gun, and a Milwaukee brand impact drill were stolen during the incident.
The total estimate value of the stolen property is $475.
When detectives took over the case, the victim stated that other items had been stolen from the property earlier in 2019.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing tools is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.