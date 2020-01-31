The Floyd County Board of Education has much to discuss at Saturday’s board meeting in the superintendent’s office at 8 a.m. From the budget for FY21 all the way to addressing the school system’s lunch debt.
Ever since the county school system moved to having parents pay for school lunches in January 2019, there’s been trouble to keep lunch balances at bay. In November, the director of school nutrition for FCS, Donna Carver, said the lunch debt skyrocketed to an estimated $32,000. Superintendent Jeff Wilson said that due to donations, the debt has remained the same since then.
“From the word that I’m hearing from folks in the community ... there’s some people who are just angry that they’re having to pay at all,” said Carver at the November 2019 caucus. Wilson has stated he is hesitant to offer an alternative lunchto students who have not paid their lunch balances.
One option listed to be presented to the board, however, is not allowing students to participate in extra-curricular activities until their lunch debt is paid off. These include elementary and middle school dances and prom.
“Any funds presented must be applied to clear the balance before a purchase can be made,” the presentation said.
The presentation also states that should there be any money left over in the lunch budget at the end of the year, that money will be donated to the system-wide remaining lunch debt. Nothing is final, but will likely be discussed in detail.
Along with this, Director of Facilities Jack Gardner will discuss the next steps for Armuchee High School’s renovation. The project, which includes the improvement of athletic facilities and the complete modernization of the high school, is projected to cost $35 million over a course of four years. Wilson said the next step is to finish the athletics portion of the project, which is fully funded by the ELOST.
The early morning board meeting is open to the public, but it won’t be the only opportunity for community members to offer their presence in regard to Armuchee High. At the January 27th board meeting, Wilson announced a community meeting to discuss the building plans for Armuchee High. That meeting will happen on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at Armuchee High School.
Some members of the public, according to Wilson,have expressed concer about athletic facility improvements coming before the building’s roof being completed. According to Wilson, they simply can’t do that if the school system wants the state to offer any reimbursement for the roof to be redone.